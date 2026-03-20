Northside installed stop signs due to speeding concerns. But residents say cars still fly through them.

CINCINNATI — A WCPO viewer first raised concerns about speeding at the intersection of Glenparker and Thompson Heights in Northside four years ago. Today, those worries remain largely unchanged — and so does her call for safer streets.

We returned to the intersection where residents say drivers frequently ignore stop signs and treat the residential street “like an expressway.”

“It’s dangerous,” B.K. Gardner said. “Even after stop signs went up, people kept speeding. Just because we’re away from the main drag doesn’t mean we don’t need precautions.”

Gardner lives at the corner. We first spoke with her in November 2022 after a driver sped down the Thompson Heights hill and plummeted to the bottom of her apartment building. There was one stop sign at the intersection at the time.

Following our initial story, Northside installed two additional stop signs to establish a three-way stop. It offered a long-anticipated, yet short-lived solution.

WATCH: Northside residents say speeding cars treat this residential road "like an expressway"

Residents say drivers fly through newly installed stop signs

Gardner shared a video with us showing significant damage to her neighbor's car, which she said happened a few weeks ago after a speeding car crashed into it. Since then, Gardner said, residents are wary of parking in the area.

Gardner and her neighbors — many of whom walk dogs or cross the street daily — said stop signs aren’t enough. In our 2022 story, the senior transportation planner for Cincinnati's department of transportation told us stop signs are intended to clarify right-of-way, not address speeding.

“We have a lot of dog lovers here,” Gardner said. “They come barreling up this hill. I felt the wind as one went past me. It almost clipped my hip.”

Charmaine Woodard, who has lived at the end of Glenparker for the past year, also recounted close calls.

“I was with my grandbaby in a stroller, and a car came flying up. We were right at the corner, about to cross, and the car slammed on its brakes and zoomed down and around," Goodard said. "Another time, my daughter was bringing me home, and we saw two cars almost collide right at the corner. ... People just don't know how to drive.”

We took Gardner and Woodard's concerns to city officials. A DOTE spokesperson said the city continues to monitor traffic safety complaints but prioritizes locations through its Traffic Calming Program, which relies on requests made through community councils.

“At this time, this location has not been submitted as a priority through that process,” a city spokesperson told WCPO.

Residents seeking additional safety measures, such as speed humps, are encouraged to work with their neighborhood’s community council to request an evaluation. The city then reviews speed and crash data to determine which locations are funded for improvements.

“I really, truly believe that speed bumps will help,” Goodard said. “We have elderly people come out and walk, and cars come speeding down. We needed speed bumps. It could help slow them down."