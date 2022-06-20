Man shot and killed in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI — A man was shot and killed Sunday night in North Fairmount, Cincinnati police said.

Cincinnati police officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Carll Street. When officers arrived, Cincinnati police said officers found a man shot.

Cincinnati police identified the man as 33-year-old Lorenzo Gray.

According to the news release, Cincinnati firefighters said Gray died at the scene.

Cincinnati police have not said if investigators have a suspect in the shooting or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542.