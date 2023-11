CINCINNATI — A woman's body was found dismembered in North Fairmount Sunday morning.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office listed an unidentified Black woman as being found dead Nov. 5, with the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit as the investigating agency.

The coroner's office said CPD is investigating the woman's death, but provided no additional information.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.