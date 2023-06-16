Watch Now
'So charming': New cafè brings authentic Italian experience to Mount Lookout

Posted at 9:04 AM, Jun 16, 2023
CINCINNATI — If traveling to Italy isn't part of your summer plans, you can stay right here in Cincinnati and enjoy an authentic experience at a new cafè on the East Side.

VV The Italian Experience is a family business years in the making, and a new way to try authentic old-world fare.

Co-owner, Melissa De Giorgi, said their location in Mount Lookout on Delta Avenue is the place to be.

"We were looking for probably one year for the best location. And I think this one is just so international. So charming," she said.

De Giorgi and her husband moved to the U.S. eight years ago.

"We started in Italy of course. We are 100% Italian," she said.

They're from Puglia, a coastal, Southern region forming the heel of Italy's "boot."

De Giorgi said the family wanted to bring some of Italy along with them. And it's safe to say they achieved that goal.

Now, they're pressing paninis, importing Italian delicacies, crafting coffees and so much more.

So the next time you're looking to get a world away or you're just having a craving for a cannoli, take a trip to VV and live the Italian way.

VV The Italian Experience

VV The Italian Experience officially opened on May 22.

The cafè is open Tuesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the Italian experience.

