Cincinnati Zoo's adopted baby gibbon monkey, Kip, makes debut in Jungle Trails habitat

CINCINNATI — After a few months of getting integrated with his surrogate moms, Kip — one of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden's newest zoo babies — is finally on display at the Jungle Trails exhibit.

The 10-month-old white-cheeked gibbon first came to Cincinnati from the Dallas Zoo in early March 2023. Unfortunately, Kip's parents in Texas didn't show interest in him despite multiple attempts to place them together.

Since his arrival in Cincinnati, Kip has been interacting with his surrogate parents, Skittles and M&M, as well as being cared for by the zoo's animal care professionals.

The Cincinnati Zoo Skittles and M&M

Victoria McGee, the Cincinnati Zoo's zoological manager, said Kip and his surrogate moms are doing great together, and they're "so fun to watch."

"Kip has boundless energy and keeps the girls busy!" McGee said.

She also said it's taken a lot of teamwork to get to this point.

"We wanted visitors to be able to see Kip sooner, but it was important to make sure that the trio was a solid unit and that Kip's climbing skills were good before they ventured out," McGee said. "He's still a little wobbly but doing great with help from Skittles and M&M."

Provided by the Cincinnati Zoo Kip, Skittles and M&M

The gibbon monkeys will be available to see in the Jungle Trails habitat from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

READ MORE:

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new zoo baby as Lightning the sloth gives birth

Scientists at Cincinnati Zoo find way to non-surgically sterilize cats in breakthrough study

Cincinnati Zoo announces eastern bongo whose mate recently died is pregnant