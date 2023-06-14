Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Cincinnati Zoo's adopted baby gibbon monkey, Kip, makes debut in Jungle Trails habitat

Kip, a 6-month-old northern white-cheeked gibbon arrived earlier this month from the Dallas Zoo. The primate team is taking care of him until he's ready to be introduced to his new aunties, the zoo said. Unfortunately, his parents in Dallas did not show interest in him despite multiple attempts to place them together. The zoo said Kip has been near his new family, Skittles and M&amp;M. They've been able to see and smell each other and are interacting through a protective barrier.
Kip Gibbon Monkey Cincinnati Zoo
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 14:48:23-04

CINCINNATI — After a few months of getting integrated with his surrogate moms, Kip — one of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden's newest zoo babies — is finally on display at the Jungle Trails exhibit.

The 10-month-old white-cheeked gibbon first came to Cincinnati from the Dallas Zoo in early March 2023. Unfortunately, Kip's parents in Texas didn't show interest in him despite multiple attempts to place them together.

Since his arrival in Cincinnati, Kip has been interacting with his surrogate parents, Skittles and M&M, as well as being cared for by the zoo's animal care professionals.

Aunties.jpg
Skittles and M&M

Victoria McGee, the Cincinnati Zoo's zoological manager, said Kip and his surrogate moms are doing great together, and they're "so fun to watch."

"Kip has boundless energy and keeps the girls busy!" McGee said.

She also said it's taken a lot of teamwork to get to this point.

"We wanted visitors to be able to see Kip sooner, but it was important to make sure that the trio was a solid unit and that Kip's climbing skills were good before they ventured out," McGee said. "He's still a little wobbly but doing great with help from Skittles and M&M."

Kip Skittles M&M Gibbons Cincinnati Zoo
Kip, Skittles and M&M

The gibbon monkeys will be available to see in the Jungle Trails habitat from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

READ MORE:
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new zoo baby as Lightning the sloth gives birth
Scientists at Cincinnati Zoo find way to non-surgically sterilize cats in breakthrough study
Cincinnati Zoo announces eastern bongo whose mate recently died is pregnant

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.