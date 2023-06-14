American Airlines announces new service from Cincinnati to Cancun

ERLANGER, Ky. (LEX 18) — American Airlines has announced a new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Cancun International Airport (CUN) beginning December 9, 2023, through March 30, 2024.

The new flight to Cancun will operate weekly. It is the first international destination served by American from CVG.

The planned schedule is:



Starts

Frequency

CVG to:

Departs

Arrives

December 9, 2023

Weekly, on Saturdays

CVG to Cancun (CUN)

10:45 a.m.

2:00 p.m.

Cancun (CUN) to CVG

3:05 p.m.

6:25 p.m.



Tickets will be available for purchase at aa.com beginning Sunday, June 18.