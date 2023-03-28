Police: Teen shoots man on Metro bus in Mount Lookout

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a teen that shot a man in the stomach on a Metro bus.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Lookout Square at the intersection of Delta Avenue and Linwood Avenue. CPD Captain Joe Richardson said the teen opened fire on a 43-year-old man before jumping off the bus and running away.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim were the only two passengers on the bus.

Investigators said they believe the suspect and the victim boarded the bus at different stops.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect.

If the bus's security cameras were working, it may help police identify the suspect, and it could help reveal what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. WCPO is working to get that footage.

The shooting should not impact Metro's morning routes, CPD said.

The suspect is still considered armed, investigators said.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

