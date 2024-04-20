CPD: 2 injured in Mount Auburn shooting

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in Mount Auburn, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. police were on scene at Auburn Ave and Estelle Street.

Officers found two individuals in the area with non-threatening injuries. They were transported with non-life-threatening-injuries to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

A sergeant on the scene said a gun was found during their investigation, but they were unable to say at this time if it was used in the shooting.

Two suspects were detained, and a third suspect may remain at large, police said.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.