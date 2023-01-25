Woman found not guilty for deadly 2022 Mt. Airy shooting

CINCINNATI — A 36-year-old woman was found not guilty on murder charges for the February 2022 shooting of a man in Mt. Airy.

Previous court documents alleged Laquieta Reese shot and killed Gregory Jefferies in the 5000 block of Hawaiian Terrace. Reese allegedly shot Jefferies at least twice during an argument.

According to court documents, Reese's arrest was based on an investigation by detectives, eyewitness statements, statements from Reese and physical evidence.

Judge Lisa C. Allen ruled that Reese was not guilty on all charges after her bench trial on Jan. 20.

Allen's law clerk said Reese claimed self-defense during the bench trial.

