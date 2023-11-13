Coroner: Pedestrian hit in October crash died over 3 weeks later

CINCINNATI — A 60-year-old man who was seriously hurt when the driver of a vehicle hit him in October has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner identified the man as Ronald Brown. He was hit while walking on the sidewalk along Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy at around noon on Oct. 21 and has been at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since, according to the coroner's office.

At the time of the crash, police said the driver of the 2001 Toyota Avalon lost control while driving, left the roadway and hit Brown as he walked north on the sidewalk.

Police did not say whether any charges would be filed against the driver, but a press release from CPD said police were investigating whether excessive speed or impairment played a part. The driver was not hurt in the crash.