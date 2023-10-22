CPD: 60-year-old man hit by car in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — A 60-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on Colerain Avenue while walking on the sidewalk Saturday afternoon, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to 5200 block of Colerain Avenue to investigate the crash.

Upon arrival, they found the victim who was transported to the UC Medical Center with serious injuries, Sergeant John Heine, Traffic Unit Supervisor, said in a statement.

Investigators determined that the driver, a 57-year-old woman, was operating her vehicle north on Colerain Avenue. She lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway, and struck the pedestrian, who was walking north on the sidewalk on Colerain Avenue, Heine said.

The driver did not sustain any injuries in the crash and use of a seat belt is unknown, Heine said.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors of the crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.