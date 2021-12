CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police have arrested and charged a man with murder in an Oct. 27 shooting that left 40-year-old Mohamed Diakite dead.

Police said they arrested 21-year-old Dameeko Thompson on Wednesday, with the help of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

On Oct. 17 at around 8 p.m., Cincinnati Police officers responded to a reported shooting on Hawaiian Terrace. When they arrived, they found Diekite dead from a gunshot wound.