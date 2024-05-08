Landslide near Mount Adams caused brief closure of Columbia Parkway

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department closed down a portion of Columbia Parkway for a landslide Wednesday morning, following severe storms and torrential downpours that traveled through the region Tuesday night.

The road has since reopened.

The landslide brought down trees and other debris into the roadway; Cincinnati Fire officials blocked Columbia Parkway near Martin Drive with caution tape Wednesday morning.

Katie Cepero

A spokesperson with CFD said the fire department used their trucks to block the roadway while Public Works officials came in and cleared away the mud and debris.

CFD said the landslide was minor overall and didn't require any major equipment to clear.

The landslide and Columbia Parkway closure happened between Martin Drive and Carney Street, CFD said.