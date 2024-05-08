Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiMount Adams

Actions

Landslide near Mount Adams caused brief closure of Columbia Parkway

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
columbia parkway landslide.JPG
Posted at 10:32 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 11:17:58-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department closed down a portion of Columbia Parkway for a landslide Wednesday morning, following severe storms and torrential downpours that traveled through the region Tuesday night.

The road has since reopened.

The landslide brought down trees and other debris into the roadway; Cincinnati Fire officials blocked Columbia Parkway near Martin Drive with caution tape Wednesday morning.

columbia landslide.JPG

A spokesperson with CFD said the fire department used their trucks to block the roadway while Public Works officials came in and cleared away the mud and debris.

CFD said the landslide was minor overall and didn't require any major equipment to clear.

The landslide and Columbia Parkway closure happened between Martin Drive and Carney Street, CFD said.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
Walton mayor resigns for the second time in less than 2 months KSP: Man arrested, charged for offenses related to child sexual exploitation Woman who fell and died at Ohio Stadium during OSU graduation identified

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.