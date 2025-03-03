More than 26,000 potholes repaired in Cincinnati so far this year, but requests keep coming

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati crews have filled more than 26,000 potholes since Jan. 1. That's almost 500% more than they did within the same time last year.

Pothole repairs topped out at only 4,400 by March 3, 2024. The city's Department of Public Services said there are several reasons for the stark difference in numbers.

"We had a much milder winter last year, which may have pushed 'pothole season' later into the spring as well as resulted in fewer potholes overall. We also know that folks are using 311 much more this year than last year, which is a great sign, as we want to continue growing that service," said DPS Spokesperson Ben Breuninger.

Cincy 311 is the city's non-emergency, customer service system. It gives residents greater access to various Cincinnati government departments such as Transportation & Engineering, Buildings & Inspections, Health, and Public Services.

You can open a request for many city services, 24/7, by calling 311 (or 513-765-1212 from outside the city), or by using the 311Cincy website and mobile app.

From Jan. 1 to March 3, 2024, the city received 1,621 public requests for pothole repairs. Comparatively, 4,249 requests have already been submitted this year.

"(The roads) are pretty bad. As I'm driving around here right now, I notice tons of potholes everywhere," Kaitlyn Brown said. "Especially here in Clifton, I notice on this road — all of the roads around UC — there's like always huge ones."

Brown, a student at the University of Cincinnati, said she is frustrated by the current state of roads throughout the city. So is UC medical student Brianna McMonagle.

"There are potholes on almost every road I'm driving on around campus," McMonagle said. "I did almost get hit the other day by somebody who was swerving around one."

Of the more than 4,000 public requests on 311Cincy this year, 1,397 were submitted within the past two weeks. In that period, city crews were able to repair 7,091 potholes.

Despite the significant progress and the city's ability to close 844 repair requests, more than 900 remain open.

Because outside temperatures are still not warm enough, the city has been patching most potholes with gravel. That is the most efficient, temporary fix until the city's asphalt plants reopen.

However, the city did hire a contractor at the end of February to assist with potholes on main thoroughfares. Adelta Construction crews are using asphalt on those repairs.

On Feb. 25, the contractor completed work on Madison Road from Plainville Road to Martin Luther King Drive, using 41 tons of asphalt to address 144 potholes. Additionally, Adelta completed repairs on Victory Parkway from Reading Road to Ledgewood Drive, using 26 tons of asphalt to fix 203 potholes.

DPS crews assisted Adelta in finalizing the work on Victory Parkway on Saturday. This week, Adelta is making repairs on Reading Road and Ridge Avenue.