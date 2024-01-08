'You took more from us': Family pleads for answers two weeks after woman was shot, killed on Christmas Eve

CINCINNATI — A family is pleading for answers more than two weeks after a woman was shot and killed in Millvale.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Millvale Court just before 3 a.m. on Christmas Eve for reports of someone shot. When they arrived, they found Evelyn Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to UC Medical Center where she later died, police said.

“Just been having this aching feeling in my body because somebody took her away,” said Yolanda Chapman. “She didn't just pass.”

Chapman said Jackson was her extended cousin. She told WCPO she wants to keep her story alive.

“No matter who you were, if you needed help and she had it, she would give it to you,” Chapman said.

On Monday, police said they had no new updates. They have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests.

“Whatever you took from her, you took more from us — which was her,” Chapman said.

CPD's investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

There are currently nearly 2,700 unsolved homicides in Ohio, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s website. Those numbers were last updated at the end of 2022.

Chapman doesn’t want Jackson to become one of those cases.

“I can't imagine a worse thing that could have happened to your family than to have a family member murdered,” said Gene Ferrara with Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers. “And then to think that the person who did it got away with it.”

Ferrara helps solve unsolved crimes through his work with the local branch of Crime Stoppers. Last year, Ferrara said the organization received 1,570 anonymous tips and solved 246 major crimes, including 14 homicides.

Tips to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Individuals who call in receive a numerical code instead of providing their name.

“I'm sure a lot of what goes through their mind is, ‘Well if I turn them in, they may come after me,’” Ferrara said. “We don't know who that tipster is. We don't want to know who that tipster is because that's the feature that makes it work.”

You can call Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. Individuals who offer tips that lead to arrests are eligible for financial rewards.

Chapman hopes someone with information about Jackson’s death comes forward.

“Just think of it as if the bullet was in somebody on your end of the bloodline,” said Chapman.