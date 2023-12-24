CPD: 33-year-old woman shot, killed in Millvale

CINCINNATI — A 33-year-old woman is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Millvale, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Millvale Court just before 3 a.m. for reports of someone shot.

There, they found Evelyn Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound. Jackson was transported to UC Medical Center where she died, police said.

Police have not said if they have any suspects.

CPD's investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.