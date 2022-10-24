Police: Man hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Millvale, Cincinnati police said.

Police said a good samaritan picked up a man shot in the 1900 block of Millvale Court and attempted to drive him to the hospital. The driver spotted an officer parked down the road at the intersection of Beekman and Hopple Street, flagged them down and received aid.

Officers and EMS personnel responding to Millvale Court were then rerouted to the officer's location and took the man to the hospital.

Police at the scene said the original report was 20 shots fired on Millvale Court. The man shot had multiple gunshot wounds.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

