Police: 32-year-old shot and killed in Millvale

CINCINNATI — One person was shot and killed in Cincinnati's Millvale neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers and EMS responded to the 3100 block of Beekman Street just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, first responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, 32-year-old Davonte Hollis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hollis was previously wanted in connection to a shooting on Carolina Avenue. Police referred to him as "armed and dangerous" in a post from May 12. He was charged with felonious assault for the shooting.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

