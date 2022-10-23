Wrong way driver crashes, killing 1 person on I-75

COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman has died following a crash with a vehicle going the wrong way on I-75 North near the Kyle's lane exit.

Covington police public information officer Colonel Brian Valenti said officers responded to the crash Sunday morning at 7:10 a.m.

Police said there were 2 cars involved in the wreck and they believe one of those vehicles was traveling the wrong way on the interstate. The car traveling the wrong direction crashed head on with another vehicle, killing the driver of the vehicle traveling the correct direction, police said.

There were 2 people in the car traveling the wrong way and they were both taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures, according to police.

Police have closed all northbound lanes of I-75 while they investigate.