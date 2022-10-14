Police: 17-year-old shot in eye during drive-by in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A teenager was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Avondale Friday evening, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Prospect Place for a reported shooting at around. Police said a 17-year-old was shot in the eye. The teen's condition is unknown, as is the number of victims and suspects.
A WCPO crew at the scene said officers told a man who said it was his nephew who had been shot that his nephew was still alive and had been taken to the hospital.
BREAKING: a 17 year old boy was shot during a drive-by shooting in Avondale. Police claim the teen was shot in the eye. Taken to Children’s Hospital. No word on extent of injuries.— Jake Ryle (@JakeWCPO) October 14, 2022
Trying to learn more from the scene. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/8Fdq9SePRr
Police have not provided a description of the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting.
WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.
