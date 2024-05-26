Fatal crash closed Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale

The Hamilton County Coroner's office responded to the scene of motor vehicle crash at Westwood Northern Boulevard and Baltimore Avenue in Milllvale early Sunday morning.

Our reporter on the scene said they saw at least vehicle involved in the crash, and the coroner arrived at approximately 3:50 a.m.

Officers told us that they had been on the scene since around midnight.

A section of Westwood Northern Boulevard was closed as police conducted their investigation, but has since reopened.

Police have not yet released any details of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.