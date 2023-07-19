A Tri-State eyesore is finally coming down but first, some residents must evacuate their homes

MILLVALE, Ohio — After years-old plans imploded, an eyesore along Mill Creek in Millvale will come down for good later this month. But first, some residents will need to evacuate.

At a meeting Wednesday night, official's are expected to lay out a timeline, answer questions and put residents' concerns to rest.

In its current state, the old Consolidated Grain & Barge Company site is a fire and safety hazard. Late last year, the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority got grant money from the state to get rid of blighted and abandoned structures and this project is one of the top priorities. An implosion is set for July 29 at 8:00 a.m.

The silos were constructed in 1925 to house grain, but the company went bankrupt in 1986. It had three different owners in less than 20 years, and was originally slated for demolition in 2008. But asbestos was discovered, which made the demolition dangerous and expensive . The silos sat partially demolished ever since, until the port got the money to finish the job.

When this long-anticipated implosion happens, residents who live within the event exclusion zone will have to leave their homes by 7:00 a.m. that day and stay out until 8:15 a.m. No street parking is allowed in the zone either.

Wednesday's meeting is at the Millvale Recreation Center at 6:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to come and get their questions answered.