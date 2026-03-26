Midwest Living magazine gives Cincinnati top honors in its annual Best of the Midwest Awards

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has claimed a top spot in an annual list of best Midwest travel and hospitality destinations across the Midwest.

"Midwest Living" named Cincinnati as one of the best Midwest cities to visit this year in its Spring edition, which it released this month. The magazine's editors said the city "still surprises visitors who think they've got it pegged." They highlighted the city's Oktoberfest celebration, Zinzinnati; the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood, Findlay Market, breweries and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, a destination it says is "not to be missed."

Just in time for Opening Day, the magazine's editors say catching a Reds game at Great American Ball Park is "always a blast."

They also highlighted the Roebling Suspension Bridge, which they say unlocks "great views as well as bourbon tasting experiences" in neighboring Covington, Kentucky.

Julie Kirkpatrick, the interim CEO of Visit Cincy and CEO of meetNKY, said the recognition reflects "the energy, ingenuity and pride of our community that make our region unforgettable.”

"People don't just see our city, they feel it when they're here, which is why we keep landing on these lists," she said. "We’re approachable, affordable and have a little something for everyone – from bourbon and beer to urban trails to some of the best street art and museums in the nation."

A Tavola, located in Madeira, also received honors in the Best of the Midwest Awards for its wood-fired pizzas, with editors taking special note of its Fig and Prosciutto as well as its seasonal novelties.

The magazine's editors also featured Midtown Cincinnati's Hotel Celare as one of the best new hotels in the Midwest.

"Celare means 'to conceal' in Latin," the magazine says, "and the 171-room hotel indeed holds hidden assets" like its Iris Cafe, The Vick and a wraparound terrace providing views at the University of Cincinnati campus.

Click here to see the full list of "Midwest Living’s" 2026 Best of the Midwest Awards.

Visit Cincy's website states tourism brings in about $6.5 billion annually to the Cincinnati region, which includes Hamilton County and northern Kentucky. Those tourism dollars sustain nearly 67,000 jobs in the region.