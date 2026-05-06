Police: Person arrested after bringing sword concealed in cane into Cincinnati City Council chambers

CINCINNATI — A person has been arrested after Cincinnati police said they entered Cincinnati City Council chambers with a sword concealed inside a cane Wednesday afternoon.

During council's citizens' forum, which is livestreamed, a person who identified themselves as "Big Al" Dalton told council members that officers took away their cane.

Dalton claimed they were arrested for a pedestrian offense during a protest at Fountain Square on Jan. 8 and have since "been targeted by CPD and arrested five times." They also accused two officers of popping their shoulder out of socket and sexually assaulting them.

"I am scared of what the police will do to me and this city. They are the biggest gang," Dalton said.

As the next woman began speaking to council over Zoom, Dalton could be heard yelling as they were taken into custody by officers and security personnel. Video provided to us by Tyree Gilbert shows officers escorting Dalton out of the chamber.

"Can someone tell me what I'm being arrested for?" Dalton yelled. "Can someone please tell me? Please don't let them take me. Please ... I didn't do anything wrong. I didn't do anything wrong."

Cincinnati police said Dalton "misled security personnel by claiming the cane was for disability purposes, when it actually contained a hidden sword." Dalton was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, inducing panic, carrying concealed weapons and interrupting a lawful meeting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.