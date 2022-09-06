Mayor Aftab Pureval to visit the White House to discuss how Biden administration has impacted Cincinnati

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will visit the White House Wednesday to discuss how legislation passed under the Biden administration has impacted Cincinnati.

Pureval will make the trip as part of the White House's Communities in Action series. He is expected to discuss large infrastructure projects like the Brent Spence Bridge and the Western Hills Viaduct, in addition to "plans of future opportunities for investment," according to a press release from the mayor's office. The mayor is also expected to highlight the "incredible opportunity" of the Inflation Reduction Act, which the city says is "expected to lower costs for families, combat the climate crisis, create good paying jobs, and make the tax code fairer."

“I am honored that top White House officials requested Cincinnati’s representation at its 'Communities in Action: Building a Better America' effort,” Pureval said in a press release. “The crucial American Rescue Plan funds, and the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued support, have not only kept us afloat, but have allowed Cincinnatians to thrive, moving us closer to the equitable economy we desire for future generations.”

The city says it has used ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars from the Biden administration's CHIPS and Science Act to "attract high tech manufacturing" to Cincinnati.

Pureval will be on a panel of other leaders from Ohio, including the three Hamilton County Commissioners. Hamilton County says they received $158 million in ARPA funds. The commissioners said in a press release that they divided the funding in to four strategic buckets: public health, infrastructure, county finances, and addressing the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.

You can view the panel live at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday via https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/.

The mayor will return to Cincinnati Wednesday night following his visit.

Pureval had previously visited the White House in July to celebrate the passing of the "Safer Communities Act," designed to curb gun violence.