Cincinnati's beloved Shillito's Elves have taken up shop in Mariemont this year

MARIEMONT, Ohio — A taste of the North Pole — and Cincinnati history — is coming to Mariemont for the holiday season.

The iconic Shillito's Elves will be on display at Santa's Workshop, on Madisonville Road across from the Mariemont Inn, and fans of the historic displays will be able to watch them at work beginning just after Thanksgiving.

The Shillito's Elves' Workshop opens on Black Friday, Nov. 24 and will be open until December 30, Santa's Workshop announced in a social media post.

"It's a holiday tradition that's been cherished for generations and it's coming back to delight you once again," reads the post.

Santa's Workshop will feature a walk-through experience it says is similar to the original SantaLand Cincinnatians may remember from the Shillito department store in the 1980s.

"This holiday display is a labor of love that combines the magic of Christmas with the technology of animation," said Bill Spinnenweber, owner of the Shillito's Elves, in a press release. "We're delighted to bring the historic Shillito's Elves back into the spotlight, ensuring the spirit of the season shines brightly for all to enjoy."

The elves will take up residence within the Mariemont space, playing out several familiar and beloved scenes for fans looking to feel a little holiday spirit. But the displays won't be exactly the same as when some fans were kids; it's been updated to feature a few new details, themed photo opportunities throughout the displays and a new scavenger hunt that takes visitors through the displays and out into the village of Mariemont to discover other hidden gems.

In addition, Santa's Workshop has set up the original mailbox to ensure everyone's letters to Santa will make it safely to the big man. Once that letter is mailed, visitors can tour Santa's Workshop and watch over 60 of the restored Shillito's Elves hard at work in 14 different scenes.

"Unfortunately, Santa is very busy this time of year and will not be available at this display," says Santa's Workshop's website.

In 2022, a few of the elves took up residence at The Foundry on Fountain Square and in 2021, they toiled over their toys at Findlay Market — but they've struggled to find a more permanent home over the years.

The displays, known as “Shillito’s elves” by most Cincinnatians, consisted of 70 elves and props, which were made famous during the 1950s-80s at the Downtown Shillito's department store.

Spinnenweber bought the elves in 2005. He then raised about $100,000 to restore the workshop to pristine condition through a Kickstarter campaign, sponsorship and by displaying them at Newport on the Levee in 2012.

The elves were shelved after the 2017 season, when owner Spinnenweber said the previous display location in Mariemont didn't receive enough foot traffic to support the workshop.

In 2019, Spinnenweber said he hoped to bring the elves back to the public in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

“It’s a Christmas display. It’s nothing special to non-Cincinnatians, but to Cincinnatians it’s a lot of memories of their childhood or their parents’ childhood that they brought them through and they want to give to their kids,” Spinnenweber said in 2019.