Police investigating shooting in Madisonville

Erich Cross/WCPO
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting along Homer Avenue in Madisonville, CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m., and a WCPO crew saw that officers had blocked off all of Homer Avenue for their investigation. Police cleared the scene just before 4:30 p.m.

Cunningham did not say how many victims there were or the severity of their injuries.

He also did not have any suspect information.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

