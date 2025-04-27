Police investigating shooting in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting along Homer Avenue in Madisonville, CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m., and a WCPO crew saw that officers had blocked off all of Homer Avenue for their investigation. Police cleared the scene just before 4:30 p.m.

Cunningham did not say how many victims there were or the severity of their injuries.

He also did not have any suspect information.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.