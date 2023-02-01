Mom 'n 'em Coffee & Wine, Fill More Waste Less in Madisonville burglarized

CINCINNATI — Two Madisonville small businesses were burglarized overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Mom 'n 'em Coffee & Wine — located on Whetsel Avenue — had its front door shattered. Co-owner Austin Ferrari said other than the shattered door, the person who broke in also took the shop's cash register.

The shop posted to social media to announce the break in, saying "what doesn't kill us will only make us stronger."

Despite the break-in, Mom 'n 'em still opened Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ferrari said while the burglary puts a dent on things for the day, the shop still wants to be here for the community.

"We may not have a shiny glass door, but the staff has beautiful smiles, and the coffee, pastries, and food are all delicious," the shop wrote on social media.

Ferrari said Mom 'n 'em's neighboring business, Fill More Waste Less, was also broken into.

Gabrielle Buckley, the owner of the zero waste refill store, said while the incident is unfortunate, she's not one to pass judgement on someone's situation in life.

"I know that I can rebuild and repair, and I know that the community that I serve and Fill More Waste Less serves is more than capable of supporting us," Buckley said.

Ferrari said he hopes the break-ins will remind people to support local businesses.

"Continue to support your community shops, whether it's here in Madisonville or elsewhere," Ferrari said. "They're small businesses, (and) they really appreciate all of your support."

It's currently unclear if police have identified any suspect in the burglaries.