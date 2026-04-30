Affordability and housing dominate public hearing on Madisonville's first neighborhood plan

CINCINNATI — The people of Cincinnati's historic Madisonville neighborhood are helping to shape the community's future with the development of its first neighborhood plan.

At a public hearing Wednesday, affordability and housing availability dominated much of the conversation.

Organizers had to bring in extra chairs to seat everyone who attended, even after Senior City Planner Andrew Halt began his presentation on the work already done on the plan, and his colleague laid out what's in the 100-plus-page draft plan.

For many, like lifelong resident Mary West, the rising cost of housing in Madisonville has changed the neighborhood's nature. Neighbors like West said they were afraid that it would continue or get worse.

"They've grown up here. They put their life, their work and everything into this place, and now it's being taken away from them," West said.

WATCH: We talk with people concerned about Madisonville's future

Affordability, housing dominate hearing on new Madisonville neighborhood plan

Paula Stewart, pastor at Gaines United Methodist Church, said she came to the meeting because she wanted to ensure that tiny-home projects like the one planned for her church grounds would be part of the comprehensive plan.

She was happy to see that it was included in the considerations, but said she was sad to see what had happened in the last several decades in Madisonville.

According to the draft plan, low-value homes under $100,000 saw "significant decreases" while homes between $300,000 and $399,000 rose by 1,704% between 2013 and 2023. Rent over that same period increased by 61%.

"Where do you buy your first starter home? Madisonville used to be where you could do that," Stewart said.

From 2013 to 2023, the neighborhood's Black population dropped 49%, and its white population rose 37%.

Halt told us that affordability and accessible housing were the number one concern shared with them during previous listening sessions, with businesses in the business district being a close second.

"People really love the businesses that are here and really want to use them to grow and expand," he said.

There are six main mission areas detailed in the draft plan. Halt said the plan would work to achieve the priorities of those living in Madisonville.

"We want people who've lived here and have lived here for generations to be able to stay here," he said.

Halt stressed that his team was taking the process at whatever pace people wanted and didn't establish a hard timeline for when the plan would be ready for consideration by Cincinnati City Council.

If you want to weigh in, Halt said you can visit their website and fill out a survey found by clicking here.