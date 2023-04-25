Ludacris, Beach Boys, Steve Miller Band among summer concerts coming to Hard Rock Casino

CINCINNATI — The Hard Rock Casino will be picking up plenty of good vibrations this summer as a newly-announced concert lineup takes the stage with headliners that will have crowds lacing up their boogie shoes.

The lineup includes a wide range of stars, from Ludacris, Flo Rida and Ashanti to the Beach Boys. Concerts will be held outdoors, in an area that can accommodate 3,500 general admission guests.

The lineup this summer will be:



The Steve Miller Band, Friday, July 7

Ludacris, Flo Rida, and Ashanti, Thursday July 20

Beach Boys, Friday, August 11

Live with Fuel, Saturday, August 26

KC and the Sunshine Band, Friday, September 15

Tickets go on sale Friday, beginning at 10 a.m., according to a release from the Hard Rock Casino.

"Our patrons have been asking about these concerts for years and we are excited to bring them back to the city of Cincinnati," said Justin Wyborn, property president, in a press release. "This incredible lineup is just the beginning. We are actively adding to the schedule, with more concert news in the next few months."

The press release is coy with details, but said two additional outdoor concert announcements will be coming this summer on the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati's social media pages.