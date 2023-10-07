PD: 3-year-old seriously injured after being struck by driver in Lower Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A 3-year-old child is in serious condition after being struck by a driver while crossing the street, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Hatmaker Street.

Investigators found that a 3-year-old was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when they were struck by a driver who was headed west on Hatmaker.

Police did not specify if the child was alone or with an adult.

A pedestrian took the child to a Cincinnati Fire Department station, and the fire department transported the child to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

The child is listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said impairment and excessive speed are not factors.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.