La Salle High School welcomes new principal, assistant principal

CINCINNATI — La Salle High School has announced the hiring of its first principal and assistant principal under its new school model.

Beginning with its 2023-2024 school year, the school has changed to a president-principal model.

On Wednesday, La Salle announced that alum Lou Eichold will be acting principal at the high school, and La Salle teacher Nick Jarrell will be assistant principal.

Eichold is a 1993 graduate of La Salle and has served on the Archdiocesan Recruitment Without Boundaries Committee, the La Salle Board of Limited Jurisdiction and has held multiple other volunteer spots at La Salle.

The school said Eichold is "uniquely positioned to navigate the landscape of secondary Catholic education" due to his experience.

Eichold, who has a Bachelor's in elementary education from Mount St. Joseph University and a Masters in educational administration from Xavier University, is coming to La Salle from St. Jude School, which is a Catholic K-8 school also on Cincinnati's west side.

Other than his time at St. Jude, Eichold has held positions at Southwest Local School District, Oak Hills Local School District and Our Lady of Visitation School.

"As a principal of La Salle, I am eager to contribute to the holistic development of young men and guide them to achieve their full potential in mind, body and spirit," Eichold said.

Eichold also has two sons, Lou and Jackson, that are La Salle alumni, as well.

Jarrell will be assuming the role of assistant principal on July 1.

Jarrell has taught English literature at the high school, and he's also served as the school's cross country and track and field head coach since 2020 and 2022, respectively.

He earned his English Language Arts license from the Ohio State University, and his principal license and Master's in educational leadership is from the University of Cincinnati.

La Salle's President Mike Overbey said he's excited for the future of the high school.

"Under the leadership of Lou and Nick, I know we will continue to provide the young men of La Salle with a transformative education that prepares them for our ever-changing world, while simultaneously guiding them to be Men for Tomorrow, Brothers for Life," Overbey said.