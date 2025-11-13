'Keep pushing forward at all costs' |Mobile food pantry needs help to hit the roads once more

CINCINNATI — A red box truck that sorely needs repairs contains one man's mission to help his community.

I first met with Tony Stillwell in 2023, when this same truck was stolen from a lot in East Price Hill. Stillwell is the pilot of the mobile food pantry, but he's also the man behind the non-profit "Minority Business Group" and "Joe Average Boxer."

Now, he needs help getting the mobile food pantry truck moving again.

"This is the mobile food pantry truck," Stillwell said, as he gave us a tour of the truck, which has more to offer inside than just food.

It was parked in Avondale when I met with Stillwell and the inside of the truck contains multiple missions: It's one part community advocacy, where you see boxing gloves and the phrase "Joe Average Boxer," or as Stillwell calls it "JAB."

"Promoting stop the gun violence," he said.

It's also one part thrift store and another part food pantry.

Take a tour inside Stillwell's unique mobile food pantry truck and see how it serves the community:

This 'mobile food pantry truck' passes out free clothes, toiletries and food to those in need

"We have shoes, we have toiletries in the back, we stock our food normally here," Stillwell said.

Stillwell told us that over the last five months, he's toured several areas, mostly around Fountain Square, serving the community where many are asking for help.

"They were needing toiletries and clothing and food," Stillwell said.

We asked him about the most common thing he hears from people who need help.

"Well, since SNAP has been on hold, it's been kind of hard, people are trying to feed their families," Stillwell said.

Hours before the House of Representatives voted on re-opening the government, Stillwell showed us one section of the truck that was looking bare. That's because his truck has been grounded for about one month.

"Just working hard trying to help other people and sometimes you forget about self," Stillwell said.

I asked him to elaborate.

"Well, we're always giving, we always have gave to other people, always, and in those times of need for other people, you don't think about yourself," Stillwell said.

That's when Stillwell showed us some tires on the truck that have seen better days. He also said that his truck could use a new set of brakes. After all, his non-profit mobile food pantry truck has been through a lot in 3 years — including the theft in 2023.

Stillwell said he's focused on trying to figure out how to get the truck moving again.

"People will still be hungry, they still need things and we have to keep pushing forward at all costs," Stillwell said.