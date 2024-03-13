Jurassic Quest to bring the dinosaurs to town for three-day event

CINCINNATI — Get ready to walk with the raptors when a popular dinosaur event comes to town.

Jurassic Quest will be at the Duke Energy Convention Center for a three-day event in April.

Some activities families can enjoy at the three-day event include:



Lifelike and accurate herd of dinosaurs

Live shows

Rideable dinosaurs

Art and science activities, including a fossil dig

T-Rex teeth, triceratops horn and dino skull on display at the fossil exhibit

Play area for young children — "Tricera-tots"

Inflatables and bounce houses

Face painting

In addition, this year, Jurassic Quest will have a new attraction — "Raptor Run" and "Rope-a-Raptor" where kids can race the Utahraptors and lasso dinosaurs.

Visitors can also meet the interactive baby dinosaurs Camme the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.

Jurassic Quest said they work with paleontologists to make sure the dinosaurs are as accurate and realistic as possible, even down to the skin, teeth size and movements.

The event will run from April 12-14.

To purchase tickets, click here. Children under two years old can enter for free.

