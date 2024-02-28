Watch Now
Kings Island installs last piece of track for new Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers roller coaster

The roller coaster will be added to the new Camp Snoopy area
The steel track for Kings Island's new roller coaster was delivered to the amusement park Thursday. The Mason amusement park is in the midst of its off-season, but staff have been busy as they work to expand the Planet Snoopy kids area by adding the upcoming Camp Snoopy area.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 28, 2024
MASON, Ohio — Buckle up and get ready to fly! Visitors will be able to enjoy a new roller coaster at Kings Island this year.

The park has put in the last piece of track for its new family coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers.

During its off-season, the amusement park staff have been busy working to expand the Planet Snoopy kids area by adding the upcoming Camp Snoopy area, which will include the new roller coaster.

The new area will be in line with the kids zones at sister parks like Cedar Point and Carowinds. Camp Snoopy areas tend to have more trees, wooden walkways and a more "summer camp" feel when compared to Planet Snoopy, with its expansive concrete walkways.

The new ride will race forward and backward, along a 672-foot track.

The coaster will not be a toddler ride but will add a more family-oriented coaster option to Camp Snoopy. Several other rides will be renamed as part of Camp Snoopy.

"Race For Your Life Charlie Brown" will become "Charlie Brown's Rushing River Log Ride;" "Flying Ace Aerial Chase" will become "Woodstock's Air Rail;" and "Woodstock Gliders" will become "Franklin's Flyers."

Kings Island will open in April and the crews plan to have Camp Snoopy and the new ride open by late spring.

