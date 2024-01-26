WATCH: Track for new Camp Snoopy-area steel roller coaster arrives at Kings Island

CINCINNATI — The steel track for Kings Island's new roller coaster was delivered to the amusement park Thursday.

The Mason amusement park is in the midst of its off-season, but staff have been busy as they work to expand the Planet Snoopy kids area by adding the upcoming Camp Snoopy area.

The Camp Snoopy area will include a new steel coaster, Snoopy's Soap Box Racers. Parts of the steel track were delivered from a production facility in The Netherlands on Thursday.

Dennis Speigel, a local theme park consultant, told WCPO 9 that he's excited about Kings Island's future, especially after Cedar Fair, Kings Island's owner, merged with Six Flags.

"At Kings Island, they are in the top three parks," Speigel said. "I don't think any Six Flags parks would eclipse Kings Island."

Alongside the new roller coaster, several rides will also be renamed as part of Camp Snoopy.

"Race For Your Life Charlie Brown" will become "Charlie Brown's Rushing River Log Ride;" "Flying Ace Aerial Chase" will become "Woodstock's Air Rail;" and "Woodstock Gliders" will become "Franklin's Flyers."

Kings Island reopens to the public for the season in April, and crews plan to have new roller coaster and the rest of Camp Snoopy open by late spring.

