Joe Burrow Foundation warns of impersonators attempting to solicit money

CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow Foundation issued a warning Thursday evening that impersonators are attempting to solicit money from unsuspecting individuals.

The foundation said people are impersonating both Joe Burrow himself and the foundation.

"We want to clarify that neither Joe Burrow nor the Joe Burrow Foundation will ever ask for money through direct messages, emails, or any other platform," the foundation said.

🚨 Important Announcement 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1TCkW9bc3x — The Joe Burrow Foundation (@Burrowfdn) December 14, 2023

The foundation said it only ever accepts donations through its official website or by purchasing authentic merchandise from Whereimfrom.com, which includes t-shirts and other gear.

The Joe Burrow Foundation said it is "working diligently to address this issue" and is asking people to be cautious as well as report any suspicious activity to the foundation.

"Your support means the world to us, and we are committed to using your generosity to make a positive impact in our community," the foundation said. "Together, we can continue to change lives for the better!"

Most recently, the Joe Burrow Foundation raised $100,000 during the "Dine for 9" fundraiser in October 2023.

More than 300 restaurants in Athens, Cincinnati and Baton Rouge participated during the initiative. The businesses donated 9% of their profits from sales on September 9 to the foundation. Fans also supported the fundraiser by donating "$9 for 9" to the foundation.

READ MORE:

NFL finds Bengals were compliant with injury report policy regarding Joe Burrow's wrist injury

Bengals QB Jake Browning jokes about family using Joe Burrow's suite again 'if they're staying level-headed'

Joe Burrow's wrist surgery 'went as planned'; Bengals QB expected to return to Cincinnati this week