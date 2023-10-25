Joe Burrow Foundation raises $100K from 'Dine for 9' fundraiser

CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow Foundation's "Dine for 9" fundraiser raised $100,000 in the month of September, a spokesperson for the organization said in a press release.

More than 300 restaurants in Athens, Cincinnati and Baton Rouge participated during the initiative. The businesses donated 9% of their profits from sales on September 9 to the foundation. Fans also supported the fundraiser by donating "$9 for 9" to the foundation.

The money is designated for "Do Good" grants, which support projects that develop pathways for mental health protection and food insecurity. The goal is to help fund projects that are sustainable and designed to have a lasting impact, according to the organization.

"We want to thank all of the restaurants and fans in Cincinnati, Athens and Baton Rouge who supported the Joe Burrow Foundation with our ‘Dine for 9’ initiative,” said Jimmy Burrow, vice president of the Joe Burrow Foundation. “These funds will continue to support our work to overcome food insecurity in these three communities.”

The foundation, which launched in October 2022, said it's purpose is to provide resources and support to underprivileged and underserved families in Ohio and Louisiana. Click here to learn more.