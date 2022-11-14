Watch Now
P!nk bringing 2023 tour to Cincinnati, with guests Pat Benetar, Grouplove and more

CINCINNATI — P!nk will bring her Summer Carnival tour to Cincinnati in 2023 alongside guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benetar, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

The tour will take the stage at Great American Ballpark on July 26, 2023. The tour stretches across the U.S. and Canada, with Cincinnati being one of 21 cities the tour will hit.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 21 at 10 a.m., but there are some opportunities to snag tickets in presale.

Citi card-members will be able to buy tickets starting Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. Verizon is also offering presale opportunities through its loyalty program, Verizon Up; members of that program will gain access to tickets on Nov. 17 at noon.

P!nk is a three-time Grammy winner who, since her debut in 2000, has released 8 studio albums. In 2019, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and, most recently, was a Billboard Music Awards Icon recipient.

