Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
37  WX Alerts 75  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

Another bitterly cold weekend

Staying well below average again this weekend
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Find out when the temperatures get colder from another arctic blast
Cold Weather
Posted
and last updated

It's been a rough weather stretch here in the Tri-State the last week or so, and it doesn't get much better heading into the weekend.

It will be a tad warmer as we wake up this morning — but it's still cold. Expect most of the area to be in the single digits but at times still feeling below zero with the wind chill.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper teens and winds will be steady around 5 mph.

We have another Cold Weather Advisory tonight and for tomorrow.

Cold Weather
Cold Weather Advisory

Temperatures drop down to 0 overnight and winds will be gusting close to 25 mph at times during the day on Saturday. This will put wind chills around -10 to -15 for much of Saturday.

So when are we warming up?

We'll finally see highs back around the freezing mark starting on Tuesday next week. But this will only bring a slow melt to our extensive snow pack across the Ohio Valley.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy
Slight snow chance to the south
Low: 4

TODAY
Light snow possible to the south (AM only)
Mostly cloudy
High: 18

TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with flurries
Colder
Low: -2

TOMORROW
Partly Cloudy
Yup, colder
High: 15

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM