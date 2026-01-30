Another bitterly cold weekend

It's been a rough weather stretch here in the Tri-State the last week or so, and it doesn't get much better heading into the weekend.

It will be a tad warmer as we wake up this morning — but it's still cold. Expect most of the area to be in the single digits but at times still feeling below zero with the wind chill.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper teens and winds will be steady around 5 mph.

We have another Cold Weather Advisory tonight and for tomorrow.

Baron Cold Weather Advisory

Temperatures drop down to 0 overnight and winds will be gusting close to 25 mph at times during the day on Saturday. This will put wind chills around -10 to -15 for much of Saturday.

So when are we warming up?

We'll finally see highs back around the freezing mark starting on Tuesday next week. But this will only bring a slow melt to our extensive snow pack across the Ohio Valley.

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Slight snow chance to the south

Low: 4

TODAY

Light snow possible to the south (AM only)

Mostly cloudy

High: 18

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with flurries

Colder

Low: -2

TOMORROW

Partly Cloudy

Yup, colder

High: 15

