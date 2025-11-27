'It fulfills your community' | Small Business Saturday coming at a crucial time for local shops this year

CINCINNATI — Once Thanksgiving dinners wrap up Thursday, the Tri-State will turn its attention to the deals — and small businesses say shopping local amid uncertain economic conditions is more important now than ever.

According to the National Retail Federation, 67 million shoppers are expected to turn out on Saturday, with 80% reporting they will shop local.

"Supporting small businesses means even more this year amidst challenges like tariff uncertainty and rising costs," the NRF release stated.

"It fulfills your community, it keeps the city moving," Erin Roddy, owner of MEAS Active in OTR, said. "It will keep places like my storefront, restaurants, bars, open for everybody to continue to enjoy."

Roddy not only sells an array of active wear, but also works with manufacturers overseas to design the clothing.

"I am my own brand," she told us. "We definitely got hit with some increased tariffs. With that, we were toying with the idea of increasing our pricing."

Roddy said the tariffs have forced her to push up prices between 3 to 6%.

"A personal note, it's my goal, as a business owner and as (an) owner of an active and athleisure wear brand, to always stay 10 to 15% below the competitors," Roddy said. "Just to allow the opportunity for everybody to get to wear nice active wear."

Roddy said this time of the year is, without a doubt, the busiest for her business.

"This week, specifically, is your biggest week of the entire year," Roddy said. "Then, being a local business owner, you just feel a little bit of a buzz from your community."

Across the way from Roddy's shop, Queen City Clay in Norwood has set up an OTR pop-up shop for the holiday season to highlight local artists.

"When you support local, you're supporting the heart and soul of that community," Dora Anderson, special events, kids instructor for the business, said. "Supporting local keeps us people like the artisans at Queen City Clay (who) actually enjoy teaching and sharing with our community, it keeps us going."

The OTR Holiday Market is open now through Dec. 31, Wednesday through Sunday.