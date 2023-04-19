'It can be overwhelming': Cincinnati's Ronald McDonald House nearing capacity

The Ronald McDonald House of Greater Cincinnati is the largest in the world. With 177 rooms, 177 different families are able to stay steps away from their doctors and providers at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. But all those rooms may not be enough as we approach the busy summer months.

“The hard part is knowing there are 177 families that need our services here in the city,” Communications Manager Sarah Curry said. “It can be overwhelming when you think about that.”

Curry explained that when families are able to schedule non-emergency surgeries at CCHMC, they often choose to wait until school is out for the summer. So, more and more families will need a place to stay. But right now, Ronald McDonald House leaders are watching capacity teeter right at the max.

While some families stay for months and months, others stay for just a few days. Curry said that’s what makes it a little nerve wracking trying to figure out when a room may become available. But Curry added that if they do have to turn a family away, it’s often just for a day or two while they quickly get a room ready. While the general public can’t help with providing physical space, Curry said they are always open to assistance.

“If you have time, if you have energy, if you have the willingness to give, we would love to have you,” Curry said. “Whether it’s bringing a group in to make a meal or to host an ice cream social for our families, whether it’s hosting a wish list drive and getting wish list items off of our wish list,” she continued.

Curry said this wishlist is updated constantly with the most needed items. Right now, the top needs include: individually packaged snacks, travel-size toiletries, cereal boxes, 13-gallon trash bags and individual pump hand soaps.

