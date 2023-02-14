LIVE: Are chemicals from East Palestine train derailment in Ohio River?

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency announced it detected chemicals from the East Palestine train derailment in the Ohio River.

Although it's unclear what future impacts the chemicals will have on communities, soil and water around the crash site, communities over 250 miles away, in the Greater Cincinnati region, have much less to fear.

Cincinnati Water Works told our partners at WVXU that there is no need to panic.

Water Quality Superintendent Jeff Swertfeger said the city has been monitoring it.

"We filter all the city's drinking water through charcoal anyway, and during emergencies like this, we have another step where we can add charcoal earlier in the treatment process to give us a little more oomph with that removal," he told WVXU. "So with the charcoal, we found out that the chlorine that we use every day for disinfecting the water does a great job of destroying it as well."

Mary Carol Wagner, water quality manager with the Northern Kentucky Water District told LINKnky that residents in Northern Kentucky don't need to worry about contaminated water.

“Water is fine to drink,” Wagner told LINKnky on Tuesday. “We are keeping a close eye on it and we are definitely concerned about the safety of our water – that is our daily job to do.”

She explained that Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky get water from the Ohio River through water intake valves downstream. That water is pumped into two Northern Kentucky reservoirs that hold the water until it's needed — and the intakes can be shut off to halt contaminated water from making it in.

“In case of incidents like this, we can actually shut our intakes from pulling water in from the Ohio into the reservoirs and feed off of the reservoirs and let the contaminated water flow downstream,” Wagner said.

The intakes haven't yet been shut off, because no contamination has yet been detected. Wagner said water contaminated with butyl actylate likely won't make it into where Northern Kentucky pulls water from the Ohio River for roughly another week; once that happens, the intake valves will be closed, leaving clean water in the reservoirs for use and blocking out the contaminated water.

“Even with the levels that are in the Ohio River right now, we do have health guidances on it and it is well below those health guidances,” Wagner said.

On February 10, the U.S. EPA issued a letter to Norfolk Southern, the company that owns the derailed train, notifying it that the agency believed the company could be found liable for damages and cleanup associated with the incident. In that letter, the EPA said 150 cars on the train derailed — 20 of which were carrying hazardous materials.

The materials "are known to have been and continue to be released into the air, surface souls and surface waters," the EPA wrote on January 10.

Those materials are:

Vinyl chloride

Butyl acrylate

Ethylhexyl acrylate

Ethylene glycol monobutyl ether

Isobutylene

"Materials released during the incident were observed and detected in samples from Sulphur Run, Leslie Run, Bull Creek, North Fork Little Beaver Creek, Little Beaver Creek and the Ohio River," wrote the EPA in the letter to Norfolk Southern.

On February 13, the EPA said it was monitoring and screening air quality in communities in and around East Palestine. Re-entry air screenings showed that there were no detections of vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride in the 291 homes screened as of the update, including local schools and libraries.