Crash report: Metro driver who hit, killed woman had suspended license

CINCINNATI — The driver at the helm of a Metro bus involved in a crash that left an 87-year-old woman dead earlier in January was driving on a suspended license, according to a crash report.

The crash report narrative says Joanne Kinney was walking in Hyde Park, across Duck Creek Road at Dana Avenue, in a marked crosswalk with a walk signal.

While she was in the crosswalk, the Metro driver made a right turn onto Duck Creek from Dana and "failed to yield to the pedestrian resulting in a collision," the traffic report reads.

Kinney was fatally wounded in the crash, the report says; she was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Metro driver "was found to be operating with a suspended driver's license status," the crash report says.

WCPO has reached out to Metro for comment but has not heard back.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on January 11.

At the time of the crash, police said they didn't believe excessive speed or impairment played a part in the crash; Metro officials previously said they are cooperating fully with police.

Whether the Metro driver will be charged with a crime has not been announced.