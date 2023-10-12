CPS: Withrow University High School on lockdown due to threat

CINCINNATI — Withrow University High School is currently on a lockdown due to a threat against the school, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools said in a statement.

No individuals will be allowed in or out of the school, the district said.

According to CPS, Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating the threat.

The district did not say what type of threat was received.

A WCPO crew is heading to the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

This is the thrid school threat this week in the region. On Tuesday Mount Healthy Jr./Sr. HS evacuated and dismissed early due to a "911 threat." Police were also called to Clark Montessori High School Tuesday morning to investigate a threat.