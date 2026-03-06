President Donald Trump to visit Cincinnati next week, White House spokesperson says

CINCINNATI — President Donald Trump will visit Cincinnati next week, a source close to the situation told WCPO Friday.

White House spokesperson Liz Huston confirmed the president plans to make a trip to the Queen City on March 11 to discuss TrumpRx.gov, his federal government-run prescription drug website.

Trump will visit Thermo Fisher Scientific, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company in Reading, to talk about the site, which aims to help Americans find prescription drugs at the lowest prices.

TrumpRx.gov officially launched in February. The White House said patients would be able to "access large discounts on many of the most popular and highest-priced medicines in the country, paying prices in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations."

A White House spokesperson said Trump will "celebrate his economic victories and showcase one of his most transformational policies: delivering lower prescription drug prices for working families" during his visit.

"Thanks to President Trump’s Most Favored Nation pricing agreements, American patients can now access dozens of medications at massively discounted prices through TrumpRx.gov – with more savings in store for American patients when Congress passes the President’s Great Healthcare Plan," the spokesperson said. "The President will tout that massively popular policy and the rest of his Administration’s aggressive efforts to lower prices and make America more affordable."

Trump has won the state of Ohio in the last three presidential elections. His vice president, J.D. Vance, is originally from Middletown and now owns a home in East Walnut Hills.