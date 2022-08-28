Hundreds swam in the Great Ohio River Swim to support Adventure Crew’s swim training program

CINCINNATI — More than 200 swimmers swam across the Ohio River on Sunday morning for the Bill Keating Jr. Great Ohio River Swim.

The funds raised from the event benefit Adventure Crew, a non-profit dedicated to connecting city teens with nature. More specifically the money raised from the event will go toward the non-profit's new swim training program.

“So, by getting more urban teens to swim, we can actually send them through lifeguard programs and then they support our city pools and then you have lifeguards that look just like the kids in their community that were serving,” said Caroline Keating, the race director for the Great Ohio River Swim.

Keating said swimming is a life-saving skill and swimmers at the event agree.

“Swimming is really important, water safety is really important," Rachel Broker said. "I’ve been swimming since I was very young and I think every kid should learn how to swim.”

Jeff Class, another participant of the event, also said the skill is important.

The Bill Keating Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is happening today 🏊‍♀️



The event is named after Caroline's father who passed away in 2017. Bill was one of the first people to sign up for the event in 2007, and he won the men's title that year but lost the overall title to Caroline.

The Great Ohio River Swim is the only open-water swim where people can swim across the Ohio River. It’s a bucket list experience for many, and it’s an experience John Seryak almost didn’t have.

“Week before last Thanksgiving I was in an emergency room, and they said you’re lucky to be here otherwise you’d be dead, so I’m really excited to be here at sunrise," Seryak said.

Seryak swam across the river to bring awareness to blood clots and the work the National Blood Clot Alliance does to support survivors.

“So, some of us had blood clots that almost took us down and so we’re survivors and we’re back doing what we like to do,” Seryak said.

Keating noted they tested the water several times before the event.

“Most folks are used to swimming in oceans and in lakes where the water is just a little bit cleaner, but a river is supposed to be muddy," Keating said. "It moves, right. But, we do testing. So, when it rains we have bacteria from the street that runs into the river, so we test bacteria levels just to make sure they're safe for swimming conditions."

They recently tested the water on Friday and Saturday.

Before most of the swimmers jumped in the water, a small group of swimmers who committed to raising at least $200 got to swim 2.5 miles along Ohio’s shoreline.

“This will be our second year offering the ‘Double Dip,’ and we’re looking forward to bringing back this fun challenge for strong swimmers,” said Miriam Wise, Adventure Crew’s director of support and engagement. “We’re also excited that the proceeds support our Swim Training Program to help city teens develop this life-saving skill and open up more outdoor opportunities to them.”