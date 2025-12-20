CPD: 35-year-old man shot, killed Friday in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Westwood, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ferguson Road, which is near Western Hills and Dater high schools as well as CPD's District 3 headquarters.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, CPD said. The man was transported to UC Medical Center, but he died while en route to the hospital.

CPD has identified the victim as 35-year-old Craig Gaines.

Police did not say if they have any suspects in the shooting.

The investigation by CPD's Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.