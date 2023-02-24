Home and Garden Show returns to the Duke Energy Center

CINCINNATI — If you’re dreaming of warm weather or tired of looking at your dead grass, it might be time to escape to the Home & Garden Show at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

The show combines more than 350 exhibitors for everything from kitchens, baths, interior decorating, home organization, landscaping, hot tubs, gardening and just enjoying the outdoor space you have.

The show is open the weekend of February 25-26 and again the following week, Thursday to Sunday.

Next weekend, HGTV star Joe Mazza will be making appearances. Show organizer Kelly Scott explained that Mazza is a home inspector and is ready to answer questions for current homeowners or those who are thinking about buying a home in the spring.

Tickets are now on sale for $15 at the door for adult admission, $13 online, and free for children 12 and under.

