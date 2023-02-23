PHOTOS: A look at some of the culinary creations coming to TQL Stadium for 2023 season
Phillip Baxman, executive chef at TQL Stadium, introduced several items that will be available for FC Cincinnati fans to chow down on in the 2023 season.
The crispy chicken sandwich is topped with radish, slaw and pickles on a brioche bunPhoto by: Phillip Lee The 'Nati Nachos come with corn tortillas, your choice of protein and assorted toppingsPhoto by: Phillip Lee A traditional foot-long hot dog will be served at TQL concessionsPhoto by: Phillip Lee Photo by: Phillip Lee Pastrami-rubbed brisket features on the stadium's premium menu available in the suitesPhoto by: Phillip Lee Smoked deviled eggs, on the stadium's premium menu, are deviled eggs with smoked yolks topped with candied jalapeno and fried brisketPhoto by: Phillip Lee Rainbow cake can be ordered off the stadium's premium menu, available in the suitesPhoto by: Phillip Lee New to the beverages menu: Das Boot — a plastic German-style boot that holds 22 ounces of beer. Don't forget to turn it as you drink!Photo by: Phillip Lee Smoked salmon dip with bagel chips and chicken teppanaki salad are on the stadium's premium menuPhoto by: Phillip Lee FC Cincinnati announced a partnership with Grippos would mean a variety of Cincinnati's favorite chips will be available at concessionsPhoto by: Phillip Lee