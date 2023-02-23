Share Facebook

The crispy chicken sandwich is topped with radish, slaw and pickles on a brioche bun Phillip Lee

The 'Nati Nachos come with corn tortillas, your choice of protein and assorted toppings Phillip Lee

A traditional foot-long hot dog will be served at TQL concessions Phillip Lee

Pastrami-rubbed brisket features on the stadium's premium menu available in the suites Phillip Lee

Smoked deviled eggs, on the stadium's premium menu, are deviled eggs with smoked yolks topped with candied jalapeno and fried brisket Phillip Lee

Rainbow cake can be ordered off the stadium's premium menu, available in the suites Phillip Lee

New to the beverages menu: Das Boot — a plastic German-style boot that holds 22 ounces of beer. Don't forget to turn it as you drink! Phillip Lee

Smoked salmon dip with bagel chips and chicken teppanaki salad are on the stadium's premium menu Phillip Lee

FC Cincinnati announced a partnership with Grippos would mean a variety of Cincinnati's favorite chips will be available at concessions Phillip Lee

